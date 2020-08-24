Fans react as Leeds close to signing Arsenal striker Sam Greenwood

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Leeds United are planning to sign Arsenal talent Sam Greenwood in the coming weeks.

While Leeds are in the market to bolster their senior squad following their return to the Premier League, the Whites are continuing the good job of bolstering their academy ranks this summer.





Top-tier status was awarded to Leeds’ youth development system last month. And Victor Orta, the director of football at the club, has done a terrific job so far.

Leeds have already signed Dani van den Heuvel (17) from Ajax, Codey Drameh (18) from Fulham, Joe Gelhardt (18) from Wigan and Charlie Allen (16) from Linfield. And it seems, Greenwood would become their latest signing this month.

Many Leeds fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction to Phil Hay’s report. Many believe that he would be a fantastic addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Fantastic we are signing these young players but the first needs signings more than anything — John paul jones🏆 (@Johnleeds77) August 24, 2020

Orta did this with alot of youngsters season before last but alot went quite quickly. — helicopter squad (@helicoptersqua1) August 24, 2020

Serious business being done with the youth setup, first team additions are going to take time. It's all quiet everywhere at the moment. Patience people — Dean Ryan (@TippRyan1) August 24, 2020

Agree but bielsa needs time to get them intergrated into his ideas. Im very fearful of starting at liverpool with exactly what we had and minus white. That wont be pretty. Defensively we could be embarrassed — helicopter squad (@helicoptersqua1) August 24, 2020

@PhilHay_ i find the signings a good step but with a finite amount of resource for these things could understand frustration of completion of so many of these deals and little outcome on first team — Jordan Reddington (@hy09jlr) August 24, 2020

This is one hell of a signing tbf, he's very highly rated at youth level! — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) August 24, 2020

We are gonna have one helluva U23 team!!! Any mileage in the Lewis Cook rumours? — James Gibson (@Jimmypeak62) August 24, 2020

Yes great news but and yes butttttt we need 1st teamers, unless Bielsa is consent some of the U23 can play 1st team I'll be happy #lufc — mark (@GunnyMark) August 24, 2020

The report claims that the 18-year-old will be recruited in a ‘six-figure’ deal, while Leeds are expecting to complete the move for the young striker this week.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018. He is now a regular member of the Under-23 side for the Gunners, after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

He is expected to join the Under 23 side at Leeds.