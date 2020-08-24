Fans react as Leeds close to signing Arsenal striker Sam Greenwood

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Leeds United are planning to sign Arsenal talent Sam Greenwood in the coming weeks.

While Leeds are in the market to bolster their senior squad following their return to the Premier League, the Whites are continuing the good job of bolstering their academy ranks this summer.


Top-tier status was awarded to Leeds’ youth development system last month. And Victor Orta, the director of football at the club, has done a terrific job so far.

Leeds have already signed Dani van den Heuvel (17) from Ajax, Codey Drameh (18) from Fulham, Joe Gelhardt (18) from Wigan and Charlie Allen (16) from Linfield. And it seems, Greenwood would become their latest signing this month.

The report claims that the 18-year-old will be recruited in a ‘six-figure’ deal, while Leeds are expecting to complete the move for the young striker this week.

Greenwood joined Arsenal from Sunderland in 2018. He is now a regular member of the Under-23 side for the Gunners, after scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in the Under-18s Premier League.

He is expected to join the Under 23 side at Leeds.