Everton reportedly could try to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Everton could make a move to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto this summer according to a report from Sport.

The Toffees currently have Jordan Pickford as their undisputed number one goalkeeper.

João Virgínia and Asmir Begovic are at Goodison Park as back-up for the England international.

So Rafa Benitez signing another goalkeeper at this moment in time would be a rather strange move. Unless the Spaniard is planning to move one of those names mentioned above on this summer.

Everton eyeing Neto?

Sport reckon that the Merseyside outfit could take advantage of Barcelona’s crippling financial issues and snare the Brazilian stopper this summer.

The 31-year-old is available for around €15 million (£12.5 million) according to Sport. That’s decent value for a goalkeeper with Neto’s ability.

The one-capped Brazil international is very good with his feet and has great distribution. He isn’t the most aerially commanding of goalkeepers, however.

That may well be a factor considering the robust, aggressive nature of Premier League football.

Neto wouldn’t be a bad signing at all for Everton. It could be argued that there are far better options out there for Rafa, however, if he does indeed want to bring a new goalkeeper to Goodison Park this summer.

Another point to be made is that the Toffees boss really should be looking at strengthening other areas of his squad that are in far more urgent need of attention.

