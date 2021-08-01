Everton could reopen talks to sign Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes

Everton could now resume talks to sign Sporting Lisbon ace Matheus Nunes, according to a report from Record (print edition, July 31, page 2).

Central midfield is clearly an area where Toffees boss Rafa Benitez needs to strengthen at Goodison Park this summer.

More energy, dynamism and athleticism is required in the engine room at Everton.

And Nunes could very well be the ideal man for the job.

Everton to open talks to sign Matheus Nunes?

Record claims that talks could be resumed to bring the technically gifted Brazilian to Merseyside.

Talks reached an impasse when Rafa took over at Everton rather than Nuno Espirito Santo last month, according to Record.

Sporting are allegedly willing to sell the 22-year-old for just €18 million (£16m).

That would be outstanding value for Everton.

Nunes is a terrific passer and possesses exceptional vision.

Goncalo Santos – a former teammate of Nunes – described the Sporting midfielder as an ‘unbelievable’ player, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Everton need to get this one done as soon as possible.

Benitez shouldn’t hang around, though, with Wolverhampton Wanderers also in the race for the Brazilian’s signature (Liverpool Echo).

