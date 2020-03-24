According to reliable journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Everton want to sign Brazilian central midfielder Allan in the summer transfer window.
Schira claims that the Toffees are preparing to table a good offer to sign Allan who joined Napoli in 2015 and has played under Ancelotti already. Everton are likely to submit a tempting bid in the region of £36 million (€40 million) for the Napoli central midfielder.
Everton are preparing to offer the 8-times capped Brazilian midfielder a deal that will keep him at Goodison Park till 2025, and he will receive €6 million wages along with yearly bonuses.
#Everton want to sign #Allan in summer. #Toffees are working and are preparing an official offer (€40M) for #Napoli. For him is ready a contract until 2025 with a wages of €6M + bonuses a year. #transfers #EFC
The 29-year-old midfielder has made only 14 starts in the Serie A this season and made six appearances in the Champions League as well.
Patrick Boyland of the Athletic claimed earlier this month that Carlo Ancelotti is looking to sign a central midfielder this summer who would add dynamism in the middle of the park, and Allan would be a perfect fit for the Merseyside outfit.
Fabian Delph has struggled, Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been injured for the entire campaign, while Morgan Schneiderlin is facing an uncertain future at the club.
Gylfi Sigurdsson has performed below par this season and could be sold in the summer as well. Likewise, Tom Davies hasn’t been consistent enough and many feel that he should be sent on loan elsewhere.
Everton are also reportedly interested in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia, but it seems they are preparing to secure a deal for Allan at the earliest.