Opinion: Everton must move for Tottenham target Geoffrey Kondogbia

According to latest reports from La Razon, La Liga giants Valencia are “obliged to sell’ Geoffrey Kondogbia, before June 30, for a fee in the region of €40 million (£35m).
The report claims that the 27-year-old has performed below expectations at Los Che, and the club are looking to offload him. He has endured a difficult campaign in Spain, he is still a big-money summer target for both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.
According to a recent report from Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing the French defensive midfielder but are likely to face strong competition from Tottenham Hotspur.
Must buy for Ancelotti
The midfield is one of the key areas that Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster in the summer. The Italian boss badly needs to reinforce his midfield options.
Fabian Delph has struggled, Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been injured for the entire campaign, while Morgan Schneiderlin is facing an uncertain future at the club.
Gylfi Sigurdsson has performed below par this season and could be sold in the summer as well. Likewise, Tom Davies hasn’t been consistent enough and many feel that he should be sent on loan elsewhere.
Everton lack a solid defensive midfielder and Kondogbia could be a fantastic addition. He is a deep-lying central midfielder, who is physically strong and possesses good technical skills.
Everton have looked lightweight in midfield since the departure of Idrissa Gana Gueye. The Toffees should look to negotiate to lower Valencia’s asking price, but surely they cannot miss out on an experienced player like Kondogbia.