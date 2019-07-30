Everton fans react to Mario Lemina transfer link

Many Everton fans on social networking site Twitter feel that Mario Lemina would be a very good signing for the Merseyside club.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Lemina in the summer transfer window.
Marco Silva needs to find a replacement for Idrissa Gueye who left the club to join French champions PSG yesterday.
Everton are also trying to fork out a deal for the versatile Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but Sky Sports reports that Lemina is also a target for the Toffees.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter:
Always rated that Lemina , would take him all day 👍🏽 #TransferTalk #efc
— James Brougham (@JamesBrougham1) July 29, 2019
Mario lemina? Yes please https://t.co/5GjSYja1dw
— Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansEFC) July 29, 2019
Don’t mind that, would maybe have gone for a more experienced centre back. But Lemina is good. https://t.co/31BhUJnOgp
— Everton Are Magic (@Efc_are_magic) July 29, 2019
Lemina wouldn’t be a bad signing I don’t think 🤷🏼♂️
— G (@GeorgeWoodEFC) July 30, 2019
Lemina makes perfect sense
— HenryyounG (@Henry_EFC_Young) July 29, 2019
The 25-year-old doesn’t feature in Ralph Hasenhüttl’s long term plans.
He joined the Saints in 2017 from Serie A champions Juventus, and despite producing some eye-catchy performances at St Mary’s, he has always struggled for consistency.
According to a recent report from The Express, the Southampton midfielder is available for a fee of around £20m.
However, he is a highly talented midfielder and has age on his side to still reach the potential he once showed during his time at Juventus.