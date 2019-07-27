Everton looking to sign Mario Lemina

Everton have apparently joined the chase for Mario Lemina.
According to Daily Express, the Southampton midfielder is available for a fee of around £20m.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to sign him.
The 25-year-old has done well in the Premier League since his move to St Mary’s and he could prove to be a good addition to Silva’s midfield.
Gueye is set to depart this summer and Everton will have to bring in midfield additions. Although Lemina isn’t a direct replacement, he will improve Everton’s midfield. Lemina will add flair, drive and presence to Everton’s midfield.
They need a quality box-to-box midfielder like him. Gomes can play with more freedom if he has Lemina and Delph alongside him.
The 25-year-old wants to leave Southampton this summer and Everton would certainly be a step up for him.
He has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as well.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.
Everton certainly have the finances to match Southampton’s asking price. They can also offer the player a lucrative contract.
Whether Lemina is open to joining them is another issue.
In theory, the move could benefit both parties but if the top clubs come in for him, Everton will find it hard to convince the player.