Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments

Everton fans react to Carlo Ancelotti’s comments

17 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Carlo Ancelotti is a world-class manager and he is widely respected.

The former Real Madrid boss has won three Champions League in his managerial career and won several league titles.

In such a short time, he has made a strong impact at Everton already. The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, winning three of them, and have jumped up to eighth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Ancelotti has revealed that cultivating a family environment is a key element of his managerial style, as he treats his players as people and not footballers.

The former AC Milan boss, who has won 15 major honours in his career, is known for his man-management skills. Everton are benefitting from his management style, and it is reflecting in their performance.

Ancelotti has emphasised that establishing strong relationships with his players and staff is central to his philosophy.

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to reveal their admiration for the Italian boss. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Liam Cooper raves about Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla
Report: Arsenal are aware of serious interest from Liverpool in Bukayo Saka

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com