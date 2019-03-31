Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’s display vs West Ham

Everton picked up a morale boosting win over West Ham yesterday.

Marco Silva’s men were under pressure heading into the game but they managed to step up and deliver.

Summer signings Kurt Zouma and Bernard scored the goals for the away side.

The fans will be delighted with the thoroughly professional performance from their players. Silva’s men dominated the game from start to finish and they played quality football as well.

There were quite a few impressive performances from the Toffees players yesterday but Andre Gomes was the best player on the pitch by some distance.

The on-loan Barcelona ace ran the show for Everton and he was at the heart of Everton’s creativity.

The club will be hoping to sign him permanently after performances like these. The 25-year-old midfielder has already won over the fans.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

