Everton fans react to Andre Gomes’s display vs West Ham

Everton picked up a morale boosting win over West Ham yesterday.
Marco Silva’s men were under pressure heading into the game but they managed to step up and deliver.
Summer signings Kurt Zouma and Bernard scored the goals for the away side.
The fans will be delighted with the thoroughly professional performance from their players. Silva’s men dominated the game from start to finish and they played quality football as well.
There were quite a few impressive performances from the Toffees players yesterday but Andre Gomes was the best player on the pitch by some distance.
The on-loan Barcelona ace ran the show for Everton and he was at the heart of Everton’s creativity.
The club will be hoping to sign him permanently after performances like these. The 25-year-old midfielder has already won over the fans.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
How good is andre gomes? Absolute class!
— Robert Edwards (@robedwardswdp) March 30, 2019
Andre Gomes has been on a different level in that midfield. So much class. #EFC
— Royal Blue Everton (@RoyalBlueEFC) March 30, 2019
Best Andre Gomes has played for a while. Makes the whole team tick.
Bernard takes another step forward.
Four clean sheets in five.
All very pleasant #EFC
— Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) March 30, 2019
Andre Gomes has to sign permanently. Just has to
— Paul (@paulcyfc) March 30, 2019
The way Andre Gomes has got on board with the club and seeing truly what Everton is about with that away support today after beating Chelsea at Goodison and the noise for the derby, I reckon he’s pretty happy here and might want some more of it. I really hope so.
— Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) March 30, 2019
Andre Gomes has been Optimus Prime in midfield today. #EFC
— Rob Vera (@TheRobVera) March 30, 2019
Andre Gomes giving Declan Rice a footballing clinic btw 💦
— Steven Dempsey (@steven_demo1878) March 30, 2019