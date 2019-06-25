Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton and Tottenham would be smart to return to Welbeck

Everton are looking to bolster their strikeforce this summer with Cenk Tosun expected to leave after struggling for form and playing time. Marco Silva would be left with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first-team, so at least one centre-forward is expected to be brought in before next season.

Tottenham have a similar problem in attack with Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen expected to leave the club this summer – Mauricio Pochettino would be left without backup for Harry Kane ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. Everton and Tottenham tried to sign Danny Welbeck in the past and should consider a return this summer as he’d be a smart acquisition.

The £125k-per-week man was released by Arsenal after spending the majority of 2018/19 injured. He’ll be a gamble for a top-six Premier League club but also wouldn’t cost a penny aside from wages so he could be a shrewd signing if kept fit. Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal and made 126 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 47 goals.

The 28-year-old would surely jump at the chance to join Everton or Tottenham, but he may have reservations about first-team football. Calvert-Lewin and Kane are first-choice in attack, meaning Welbeck may have to be patient for opportunities up front or consider playing in a wider role – he could edge Theo Walcott out of the Everton squad and Erik Lamela out of Tottenham’s.

