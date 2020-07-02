Eddie Howe comments on reported Celtic and Crystal Palace target Jordon Ibe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has told The Daily Echo that reported Celtic and Crystal Palace target Jordon Ibe can be a success at another club.

Ibe left Bournemouth at the end of last month after his contract with the Premier League club ran out.

The 24-year-old winger moved to the Cherries from Liverpool in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Echo to be worth £15 million.

Much was expected of the winger when he joined the Cherries, but the 24-year-old failed to progress and develop as much as he would have liked, and could not do much of note when he got his chances on the pitch.

Howe has explained why Bournemouth did not make any effort to keep Ibe at the club, and he has said that he does have the qualities to succeed at another club.

Celtic interest

The Sunday Mirror (print edition, page 74, June 28, 2020) reported of interest in the former Liverpool winger from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Premier League side Palace.

The Scottish Sun reported in March 2020 that Ibe is a long-term target of Celtic, and that the winger could end up at Celtic Park on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

High praise

Howe told The Daily Echo about Ibe: “When you look back and reflect, there is never one reason, I think there is a combination of reasons.

“I have said many times before that his ability and talent is undoubted – he has the ability to beat people, which is a rare quality in football.

“He has lots and lots of qualities, but it just didn’t quite work here. I think that’s obvious.

“That doesn’t mean it won’t work somewhere else for him and I think there are a lot of reasons off the pitch that contributed to that, rather than on it.”