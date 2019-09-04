Early signs suggest Marcelo Bielsa made the right call to sign Eddie Nketiah instead of Ryan Kent

Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing Ryan Kent during the summer transfer window.
The Liverpool Echo claimed yesterday that Leeds United had offered £4.5 million for Kent during the summer. Eventually, the 22-year-old has joined Glasgow Rangers permanently, with the Gers paying £6.5 million-plus £1.5 million in add-ons.
While Marcelo Bielsa was very interested in signing Kent, who enjoyed a brilliant 2018-19 campaign for Rangers on loan, the Argentine changed his decision later.
Leeds signed Eddie Nketiah instead on loan from Arsenal. The highly-rated talented striker has hit the ground running, and he is quickly becoming a fan favourite among the Elland Road faithful.
As narrow as Ryan Kent might have played at times for Rangers last season, Leeds United needed a striker this summer more than they needed another winger.
Early signs suggest they were right to switch focus to Eddie Nketiah.#lufc
— Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 3, 2019
The move for Nketiah became all the more necessary after Kemar Roofe left the club. Between, Kent and Nketiah, Bielsa went for the player who would solve a major problem area, and early signs suggest that his decision is vindicated.
Kent would have been a fantastic signing as well. He is a real talent and would have added depth and quality to the squad. However, signing Nketiah was the need of the hour, and therefore Bielsa made the right transfer call by not moving for Kent.