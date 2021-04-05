Diogo Jota comments on Liverpool’s Premier League top-four chances

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is hopeful that the Reds can still make the Premier League top-four following their win over Arsenal.

The Reds kept their top-four hopes alive after they outclassed abject Arsenal 3-0 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Jota, the summer signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored twice while Mohamed Salah added another to seal all three points for the Reds.

Liverpool now find themselves just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after the Blues suffered a shock home defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance from Liverpool against the Gunners, and the only surprising element of the match was it them so long to make their superiority count.

Jota believes that Liverpool are only thinking about winning their games and that they have high chances of getting into the top-four this term.

🗣 "If we do our job we have high chances to be there." Diogo Jota reacts to Liverpool's 3-0 win over Arsenal helping in their race for top 4 football pic.twitter.com/bLQs9CcrHM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 3, 2021

After failing in their quest to retain the Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp has vowed that his side will fight tooth and nail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds boss said Liverpool “have to show we are really fighting for it” when asked about their top-four chances.

Jota has proved to be a masterstroke signing for Klopp. The Portuguese winger has scored 12 goals for the Reds in all competitions this season, and he looks in good nick after his return from injury.

Liverpool have now won three games in a row, and they will be high on confidence ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

