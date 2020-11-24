Darren Bent believes Harry Winks could end up at Newcastle

Former Tottenham player Darren Bent has claimed that Harry Winks might have to consider an exit from the London club for his own good.

The 24-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham this season and he has not been a regular starter for Jose Mourinho. He has not started for Spurs in the Premier League since the end of September.





Darren Bent believes that Harry Winks will have to play more often in order to keep his place in Gareth Southgate’s side for the Euros and that the midfielder could end up joining a side like Newcastle United.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bent said: “I think for Harry Winks, I think there will be takers for him, even a Newcastle, he could go to Newcastle and play so there will be options for him in January.

“It’s important he doesn’t waste half a season in and out the team, not playing well while people like Kalvin Phillips, every week, if he’s fit, he plays. Declan Rice, if he’s fit, he plays.

“It’s one of them, you can’t afford it, in these years leading up to a major tournament, you can’t afford to waste time.”

The Magpies are thought to be keen on strengthening their midfield and Winks would be a quality addition. Steve Bruce needs to sign a player who can operate in the deeper midfield roles and help recycle possession.

The Tottenham midfielder would slot in well alongside Isaac Hayden in Newcastle’s midfield and would add more discipline and composure to Newcastle’s build-up play.

Harry Winks has been a key starter for Jose Mourinho in the Europa League this season and his numbers have been quite impressive in the European competition. The 24-year-old averages 76 passes per game with an accuracy of 87.3%. Winks also produces 1.3 key passes and 2.3 tackles per game in the Europa League this season.

It is evident that he has the quality to be a well-rounded central midfielder and Newcastle could certainly use someone like him in their side. Against Chelsea, Newcastle made just 284 passes (Chelsea made 745 passes) throughout the game and they had 29% possession. Harry Winks would help them retain the ball better and control proceedings.

The player has not been linked with a move to Steve Bruce’ side recently and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to come in for the Tottenham ace anytime soon.

Darren Bent’s comments come across as his opinion as opposed to the validation of Newcastle’s interest in the player.

It’s far more likely that Tottenham will want to retain Winks as the challenge on multiple fronts for trophies, and if a move was to happen it would be after bringing in a suitable replacement or a midfield upgrade that would send Winks even further down the pecking order in the Spurs squad.