Danny Murphy: Harry Kane would get into the Liverpool team ahead of Firmino

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy believes that Tottenham Hotspur will struggle to get into the top four this season.
And if that happens, Murphy feels that Spurs could lose their talisman striker Harry Kane to any potential rival club, with Daniel Levy likely to demand a world-record transfer fee.
Kane is a world-class striker and certainly there won’t be any shortage of admirers. When asked whether Kane would get into both Manchester City and Liverpool side, Murphy said to Talksport:
“I think Kane would get into the Liverpool team ahead of Firmino. I think he scores more goals.
“I love Firmino, but he is not Harry Kane. With Aguero being in early 32, City fans would welcome Harry Kane with open arms.”
This is indeed a hypothetical situation. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, but he would struggle to get into the current Liverpool side.
Firmino, 28, is not a typical number nine. He brings a lot more to the game than just scoring goals. The Brazilian is so vital to how Liverpool operates that he is almost irreplaceable.
The role of Kane is quite different from Firmino’s. Kane is perfect in Mauricio Pochettino’s system, while Liverpool’s front three is dysfunctional without Bobby Firmino.
Probably, Kane could be a like-for-like replacement for Sergio Aguero.