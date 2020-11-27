Chelsea keen on Jose Maria Gimenez

Chelsea are thought to be keen on signing the Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez as per the Here We Go podcast from Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan international is regarded as one of the best young defenders around Europe right now and he could prove to be a quality long term investment for Chelsea.





The Blues signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer earlier in the summer to improve their platform and the Brazilian international has made an immediate impact.

However, he is 36 and Chelsea need to find a long term solution to their defensive issues.

It will be interesting to see if they make their move for Jose Maria Gimenez at the end of this season. The 25-year-old defender has the potential to develop into a world-class player and Atletico Madrid are likely to demand a premium for his services.

The Blues have improved their attack considerably this summer and they must look to concentrate on their defence next year. Frank Lampard has two quality full-backs at his disposal and Kurt Zouma has proven to be a quality option for him so far this season. Chelsea need to sign another centre back who can partner the Frenchman for the next few years.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are quality back up options but Chelsea cannot build their future around them.

Gimenez is only 25 and he is yet to reach his peak as a defender. His best years are ahead of him and he has the talent to justify a hefty price tag.

The Uruguayan has the physical attributes to succeed in English football. He is excellent in the air and that would certainly help him adjust to the direct approach from the bottom half teams in the Premier League. He could be an indirect threat from set-pieces as well.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are willing to shell out the big bucks in order to bring the player to Stamford Bridge next season.