Charlie Adam open to Rangers transfer

Former Ibrox star Charlie Adam has said on BBC’s The Nine that he is open to moving to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the summer transfer window.

The 34-year-old started his professional club football career at Rangers, and was on the books of the Ibrox club from 2003 until 2009.

The Scottish midfielder is out of contract at Reading in the Championship in England at the end of the month and will be available on a free transfer.

Adam has raved about Rangers, and the former Liverpool midfielder has said that if the chance came up to move to the Gers and work with his ex-Reds teammate Gerrard, then he would not turn it down.

The midfielder said on BBC’s The Nine: “Great club, great support. If that opportunity ever came around you could never turn it down. Rangers is one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Free transfer to Rangers?

Adam is in his mid-30s now and is clearly past his prime, but he has extensive experience and knows what playing for Rangers is all about.

Rangers are aiming to stop their bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic from winning the Scottish Premiership title for the 10th season in a row in 2020-21.

Someone with the experience and ability of Adam will help, as he could be key in the big games and would also enhance the quality of the squad.