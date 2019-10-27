Bielsa should sell Bouy in January, here’s why

It’s no secret that Ouasim Bouy is out-of-favour at Leeds United and doesn’t have a future at Elland Road, but the 26-year-old failed to find a new club last summer and was forced to stay in West Yorkshire. He hasn’t played a single minute of football under Marcelo Bielsa, however, and will need a move away from Leeds to get playing time.
The January transfer window will present Leeds with an opportunity to drum up interest in the outcast, but Bouy’s stock couldn’t be lower. The 26-year-old is behind Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw, Mateusz Klich, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz and Jamie Shackleton in the pecking order, and has failed to make an appearance for Leeds since his 2017-move from Juventus.
He’s spent 18 months of the last two years on loan at Culteral Leonesa (August 2, 2017 – January 1, 2018) & PEC Zwolle (August 24, 2018 – June 30, 2019) and was left out of Leeds’ ‘first-team’ on their official website. As per Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider, Bouy has been told he’ll no longer play for Leeds again and has been training on his own.
Bielsa has frozen the defensive-midfielder out of the first-team, so he’s left with no other choice but to try and cash in on his signature in January.
