Bouy could leave Leeds in January

30 September, 2019 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Ouasim Bouy could be on his way out of Leeds United in January after being deemed surplus to requirements by Marcelo Bielsa. The 26-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance for Leeds since joining from Juventus in 2017 and wasn’t even handed a shirt number this season.

Bouy has spent the last two years on loan at Culteral Leonesa (August 2, 2017 – January 1, 2018) & PEC Zwolle (August 24, 2018 – June 30, 2019) and was expected to be sold over the summer. The Moroccan midfielder still has two years remaining on his deal at Elland Road, but it’s hard to see him staying.

Under Bielsa, Kalvin Phillips, Adam Forshaw, Mateusz Klich, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz and Jamie Shackleton have been preferred to Bouy in midfield. The 26-year-old has even been omitted from Leeds’ ‘first’team’ on their official website too, so it’s clear he has no future.

Bouy has led a nomadic career, playing for Zeeburgia, Ajax, Juventus, Brescia (loan), Hamburger SV (loan), Panathinaikos (loan), PEC Zwolle (loan), US Palermo (loan), Leeds and Culteral Leonesa (loan), and he could be set to join his 11th club in as many years in 2020.

The midfielder go down as one of Leeds’ worst ever signings.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.