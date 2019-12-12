Ben Parker says Leeds do not need any signings in January

Ben Parker has suggested that Leeds United won’t need any new players in the January transfer window.
Leeds United find themselves at the top of the Championship table after winning seven league games in a row. The Yorkshire club are looking to push for automatic promotion this season, and have gone 11 points clear of third-placed Fulham.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side failed to maintain their momentum in the second half of last season and lost in the play-offs. Surely, they cannot afford to make such an error again this season.
There is no harm in bolstering the squad if the right player is available. But according to former Leeds player Ben Parker, Leeds do not need any additional signings in January to help them get over the line.
He is very happy with the current squad at Elland Road and suggested that Bielsa use the talents in the academy if needed.
“No one, I don’t think we need anyone,” Parker responded on LS11’s official Youtube account when asked who Leeds should sign in January.
“Oli Casey has come through, Pascal Sk… has come through with debuts. There is plenty of good players. The future looks great, just promote within.”
Leeds do have a settled squad at the moment, and Bielsa should only look to sign if the right player is available at the right price.
Furthermore, Brighton and Arsenal have made it clear that they will not recall Ben White and Eddie Nketiah from their loan spells in January, which also serves as a boost for the club.