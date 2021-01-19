Aston Villa fans excited with Morgan Sanson transfer link

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions to reports linking the club with a move for Morgan Sanson in the January transfer window.

The Athletic journalist Gregg Evans reported yesterday that Villa are ‘hoping to finalise a deal’ for the Marseille midfielder this month.





Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas claimed last week that several Premier League clubs have made an approach for Sanson and that the player could leave.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and West Ham have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old midfielder, but it seems Villa are leading the race for his signature.

It has been claimed that Sanson could be available for less than £20 million this month as the Ligue 1 side consider letting him go.

Popular football journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Villa are currently in negotiation with Marseille and they are hoping to secure his signature in the next few days.

Many Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions about Sanson, and it seems they’re excited about his potential arrival.

Called having depth because atm we have none. — MR7 (@Boyd27621801) January 18, 2021

huge upgrade to Hourihane!

Quality player — Ｅｓｐｅｎ 🦁 (@espenstrand) January 18, 2021

What's a player. Fantastic if it's true. — Simon Taylor (@simon_taylor1) January 18, 2021

Never watched him play but as far as I’m concerned, he’s the next coming of Zidane — Cameron (@Cameron_Avfc) January 18, 2021

Lovely signing if true. Squad depth key, wouldn’t mind a decent LB coming in for competition — Ben Fisk (@B_Fisky) January 18, 2021

We're in the endgame now — Will 🎮 (@WillsTVGAMES) January 18, 2021

SL View

Sanson is an experienced midfielder who has been a key player for Marseille for the past few seasons. He would be a fantastic addition to the Villa squad.

The midfielder has scored 25 goals and provided 22 assists in 156 games for the French top-flight side.

Villa are looking to offload Conor Hourihane this month. The 29-year-old has agreed to join Swansea City on loan, and Sanson could be a superb replacement for him.