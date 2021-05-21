Aston Villa join the race for Emiliano Buendia

Aston Villa have joined Arsenal in the race to sign the Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia.

The 24-year-old has had an exceptional season in the Championship with the Canaries and he has helped them secure promotion back to the Premier League.





According to Sky Sports, the midfielder could cost around £35 million this summer and it remains to be seen whether Villa are willing to submit a concrete offer for the Argentine playmaker in the coming weeks.

Buendia has played in the Premier League before with Norwich and he was quite impressive during his debut season in the top flight.

There is no reason why Buendia cannot succeed at the highest level and he could prove to be a quality signing for Villa. He has the technical ability and the intelligence to be a top player in the Premier League.

The West Midlands club has been overly reliant on Jack Grealish for creating chances this season and the arrival of Buendia will help share the workload.

The Argentine is an excellent playmaker and he can chip in with goals as well.

Buendia has 15 goals and 17 assists to his name so far this season.

He is only 24 and he is likely to get better with experience and coaching. Playing alongside the likes of Grealish and Ollie Watkins could help him improve further.

It remains to be seen whether Villa can fend off the competition from Arsenal and secure his services this summer.

The Londoners are probably a more attractive proposition for any player and Aston Villa will have to present a lucrative proposal in order to convince the midfielder to move to Villa Park.

Read: Aston Villa keen on Ligue 1 defender this summer.