Aston Villa in talks with Brentford regarding Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa remain keen on signing the Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Premier League side are still in talks with the Championship club and they are trying to lower the asking price.





Brentford are looking to sell the player for a fee of around £28 million.

The 24-year-old striker was outstanding for Brentford last season and it is understandable why they are demanding a premium for his services. Watkins scored 26 goals last season and he would be an outstanding addition to Villa’s attack.

The player has worked with Dean Smith before and the Aston Villa manager knows him well. He could take Watkins’ game to a whole new level next year.

It will be interesting to see if Villa can persuade the Championship club to accept a more reasonable fee.

Watkins is likely to be tempted to join the Premier League club. He has proven himself in the Championship and he needs a challenge now. A move to the Premier League would be the ideal step up in his career right now.

The challenge would help him grow and improve as a player.

Villa have been linked with Callum Wilson as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign both players.