Aston Villa in talks to sign Callum Wilson for £20m

Aston Villa are in talks to sign the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Cherries this summer and he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.





It will be interesting to see if Villa can agree on a deal his club now. As per the BBC, Smith wants to sign the player for £20m.

Wilson has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he should prove to be a quality signing for Aston Villa. He would sort out one of their major weaknesses next season.

Aston Villa struggled to score goals last season and a signing a quality striker should be a priority for them.

Wilson at the peak of his career right now and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Villa Park.

It remains to be seen where the player ends up eventually. He has been linked with other clubs like Newcastle and Tottenham as well.

Wilson earns around £100,000-a-week according to The Telegraph and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can afford to pay him that kind of money next season.

Aston Villa agreed on a deal to sign Matty Cash earlier today.