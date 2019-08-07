Aston Villa fans react to links with Mbaye Diagne

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Mbaye Diagne this summer.
Dean Smith is keen on signing another goalscorer and we covered reports yesterday that Villa have made an offer for the striker.
Diagne managed to score 31 goals last season and he should prove to be a good alternative to Wesley next season.
He can partner Wesley in attack as well depending on the opposition.
Aston Villa will need those extra goals and the attacking input to break down the Premier League defences. If they manage to sign Diagne for a reasonable fee, it would be an intelligent bit of business for them.
The newly-promoted side were linked with a move for Maupay earlier this summer but that move never materialised.
It seems that Diagne is the alternative to Maupay.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.
Diagne will add depth and goals to the side. His signing will wrap up an impressive window for Aston Villa this summer.
Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here is what they had to say about the 27-year-old earlier.
Except this guy scores goals for fun
— Jak 🐍 (@JakBatty1) August 6, 2019
Well this looks like our striker choice, just get it done if Deano thinks it’s right
— Jack (@JackWillis54) August 6, 2019
Get it done
— Ash Skinner (@Villaboy89) August 6, 2019
No we don’t need him typical player to score goals for fun in a crap league but only scores about 5 in the prem
— Noel Wahl (@Muppet76040341) August 6, 2019
Really dont want him tbh, dunno why just feel like kodjia could do the same job
— Avfc (@AVFC82_) August 6, 2019