Blog Columns Site News Aston Villa fans react to links with Mbaye Diagne

Aston Villa fans react to links with Mbaye Diagne

7 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Mbaye Diagne this summer.

Dean Smith is keen on signing another goalscorer and we covered reports yesterday that Villa have made an offer for the striker.

Diagne managed to score 31 goals last season and he should prove to be a good alternative to Wesley next season.

He can partner Wesley in attack as well depending on the opposition.

Aston Villa will need those extra goals and the attacking input to break down the Premier League defences. If they manage to sign Diagne for a reasonable fee, it would be an intelligent bit of business for them.

The newly-promoted side were linked with a move for Maupay earlier this summer but that move never materialised.

It seems that Diagne is the alternative to Maupay.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line now.

Diagne will add depth and goals to the side. His signing will wrap up an impressive window for Aston Villa this summer.

Some of the Villa fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links and here is what they had to say about the 27-year-old earlier.

Gary Lineker claims Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer activity must be very frustrating for Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham agree fee for Paulo Dybala

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com