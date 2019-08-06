Aston Villa begin negotiations for Mbaye Diagne

Aston Villa are looking to sign Mbaye Diagne this summer.
According to Turkish Journalist, Ali Naci Küçük, the Premier League side have opened talks with Galatasaray for the forward.
Diagne⌛️🔜Aston Villa⌛️⌛️
Pazarlıklar başlıyor…
— Ali Naci Küçük (@AliNaciKucuk) August 6, 2019
Apparently, the Turkish club’s board member Sukru Haznedar is currently in London for talks with Aston Villa. The Premier League side have offered 10.5m Euros for the player.
It will be interesting to see if they manage to agree on a deal now.
Villa have signed Wesley Moraes this summer but it seems like Smith wants to bring in another quality striker. The newly-promoted side were linked with Maupay earlier this summer.
Diagne scored 31 goals last season and he could prove to be a solid addition to Villa’s attack.
The 27-year-old can partner Moraes in the attack. Aston Villa will need the extra firepower to break through the Premier League defences.
Diagne has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in English football.
Aston Villa have spent heavily this summer and if they manage to pull this off, it could complete a very impressive window for them.
Diagne might relish the chance to prove himself in England as well and therefore convincing him to join might not be too hard.