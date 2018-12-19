Arsenal vs Tottenham Predicted Starting Lineups

Arsenal will look to replicate their Premier League win over Spurs when the two sides meet again in the Carabao Cup later tonight.
Bet on Arsenal to win at 7/5 with 138 UK.
The Gunners picked up a thrilling win against Pochettino’s men a few weeks ago and they will be confident heading into this game.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be out for revenge and they will look to dump their rivals out of the competition.
Both teams have quite a few injury issues here and it will be interesting to see the team selections from Emery and Pochettino.
Arsenal will be without the likes of Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emile Smith-Rowe. Bellerin picked up a knock against Southampton and he could miss out as well.
As for Tottenham, Eric Dier is ruled out until the New Year. Victor Wanyama, Vincent Janssen and Mousa Dembele are sidelined as well.
Tottenham are 9/5 to win tonight with 138 UK.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Cech; Mustafi, Sokratis, Koscielny; Lichtsteiner, Xhaka, Torreira, Ramsey, Monreal; Aubameyang, Lacazette
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane