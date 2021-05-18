Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi linked with a move to Marseille

As per a report from French publication Le 10 Sport, Ligue 1 club Marseille are confident of wrapping up a deal for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 22-year-old has spent the season on loan in Germany with Hertha Berlin, making 34 appearances and scoring two goals. The midfielder has been impressive for the capital side but suffered a metatarsal injury a few days ago that ruled him out of the remaining games of the season.





Le 10 Sport state that the French club have been tracking Guendouzi for many weeks and are keen on making a transfer move. With the Frenchman set to return to the Emirates following his loan spell, the Gunners have put him on sale with his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2022.

And it is the French club who are best placed to take the midfielder away from the Emirates say Le 10 Sport. There is just one game left in the Ligue 1 season, and we can perhaps see this potential deal gaining momentum after that.

SL View

When Guendouzi arrived in England in the summer of 2018, the midfielder wasn’t immediately expected to make an impact. But he shattered all expectations and became one of the team’s most trusted midfielders.

Despite looking like he would be in the Gunners first team for many years to come, off-field issues have plagued the youngster. This was evident from his taunting of Brighton player’s over wages after which he was frozen out of the team.

Being sent on loan at the beginning of this season was the best option for the dynamic midfielder. In a different league, the Frenchman flourished, showing many glimpses of the talent that he possesses.

With just one year left on his contract, it makes sense for Arsenal to sell him and at his age, they can definitely demand a decent fee. If Marseille are going to be Guendouzi’s next club, it would be a good fit for his playing style.