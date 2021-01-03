Arsenal and Everton keen on Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is thought to be on Everton’s radar.

According to Ekrem Konur, Arsenal and AC Milan are keen on the Premier League winger as well and Arsenal are now prepared to make an official bid for the player.





Arsenal, AC Milan and Everton put Wilfried Zaha on their agenda. Following Everton and Milan, Arsenal are set to make an official offer to Crystal Palace.#Arsenal #ACMillan #Everton #CrystalPalace — Ekrem Konur (@Ekremkonur) January 2, 2021

There is no doubt that Everton could use some pace and flair in their attack and Wilfried Zaha would be an upgrade on the likes of Bernard.

The 28-year-old winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace over the last couple of seasons but the Eagles have managed to hold on to him so far.

Zaha has taken his game on to another level this season and he has eight goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games so far this season.

The Crystal Palace star deserves to play for a bigger team and the chance to join the likes of Everton and Arsenal is likely to tempt him. It will be interesting to see if either of the two Premier League clubs can convince the Eagles to part with their prized asset anytime soon.

Zaha is at the peak of his powers right now and he is well adjusted to the Premier League. He could make an instant impact if he joins a club like Everton or Arsenal.

Both teams need to freshen up their attack and Wilfried Zaha would be an ideal fit for them. Furthermore, both teams like to play attacking football and that would suit the 28-year-old winger.

A move away from Crystal Palace could help Wilfried Zaha improve further and take the next step in his career.

The winger will be determined to prove himself at a big club after failing to establish himself as a key player at Manchester United in the past.