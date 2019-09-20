Angus Kinnear comments on Leeds United defender Ben White

Leeds United loanee Ben White has made an absolutely flying start to the season.
The Whites lost a key defender in Pontus Jansson this summer to Brentford. Leeds moved in quickly to sign Ben White from Brighton on loan.
The 21-year-old centre-back produced an assured performance on his debut and since then he has got better and better, outperforming himself in almost every game.
The youngster has made seven Championship appearances this season – playing alongside Liam Cooper at the heart of defence – and has received rave reviews from fans, pundits, players, and his club manager as well.
White has played every minute of Leeds’ Championship campaign so far and has established himself as a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-chasing squad.
He has made 27 interceptions in seven Championship appearances, more than any other Championship defender.
Angus Kinnear has praised him heavily, saying he has been a ‘good signing’ for the club. He said that White is a ‘robust’ centre-back and that he has been pleasantly surprised how tough the defender is.
“Ben was a player that Victor spotted when he and I went to Newport in the FA Cup two years ago and he’s watched him ever since,” said Kinnear while talking to fan podcast Talking Shutt.
“He was very confident that he had the ability to play in Marcelo’s system – very, very composed on the ball, plays the ball out brilliantly, but I think I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how tough he is as well. He’s as robust a centre half as I think you’ll find so I think he’s a good signing.”
Leeds find themselves at the top of the Championship table – same points with Swansea but with a better goal difference – after seven games.
The Whites will face Derby County in their next Championship game on Saturday.