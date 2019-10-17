Angelo Ogbonna raves about Everton’s Moise Kean

West Ham will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League clash after the international break.
Ahead of the match, the Hammers defender Angelo Ogbonna has showered praise on Everton forward Moise Kean. Ogbonna has admitted that he is expecting a tough test when the Hammers visit Merseyside.
Everton have struggled badly in the Premier League so far and find themselves in an uncomfortable position, 18th in the league table.
He asserts that the Toffees will look to bounce back in the league strongly and therefore West Ham cannot take them lightly.
Ogbonna believes that Everton have loads of quality in their attacking department, and has particularly praised Kean. He insists that he has heard a lot of good things about Kean’s potential.
“They will try to step up, so we have to be focused on not conceding, but they have a lot of quality and have spent a lot of money, so they want to compete like we want to compete,” Ogbonna said to club’s website.
“They have good attacking players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a young player I heard a lot about when I was in Juventus and he was in the Academy, Moise Kean, who has a lot of skills and is very strong. But we just have to focus on our jobs and getting the three points.”
Kean joined Everton in the summer transfer window from Juventus for a fee in the region of £25m on a five-year deal.
The 19-year-old striker has struggled to make an impact for his new club, and is still yet to score for the Toffees.
He has made two league starts while further six appearances have come from the bench.