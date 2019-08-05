Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds win vs Bristol City on Twitter

Leeds United began their 2019-20 Championship campaign with a bang after winning 3-1 against Bristol City on Sunday.
Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
He is impressed with the overall result and the performance to go with it. However, Couzens is more pleased with the performance of Patrick Bamford.
Great result and a good performance thought white looks very comfortable at the back!! Bamford never stoped running and got what he deserved with a goal and you can only here our supporters as usual #mot #leeds
— andy couzens (@andycuz23) August 4, 2019
Leeds deservedly led at the break, thanks to a 20-yard effort from Pablo Hernandez.
The Spaniard turned into a provider for the second goal as he dribbled past Callum O’Dowda before crossing for the striker to nod in at the near post.
The home side were caught on the counter-attack, and Jack Harrison added a third from close range.
Andreas Weimann pulled one back, but it was a convincing win for the Whites. Bristol had no answer to the high-pressing and high-intensity style that has become their signature style under Bielsa.
Bamford, who was criticised heavily for his poor form during pre-season, has started the campaign brightly, and it will surely give the 25-year-old striker loads of confidence going forward.