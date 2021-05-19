Allan Saint-Maximin urges Newcastle to sign more players like Joe Willock

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has urged the club to show ambition in the transfer market and sign more players like Joe Willock.

The Frenchman revealed in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports that a club of Newcastle’s stature should be fighting for a place in the top half.





“Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up,” he said.

“We have to buy more players like Joe Willock – he can be really great for the team and myself.

“I am 24-years-old, and have to think about the national team, about winning trophies, and hope the club can give me that.”

Since Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle, they have been fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

He has been outstanding for the Magpies, and it is no surprise that he wants to see more ambition from the club’s hierarchy.

There is no doubt that the Magpies have a talented squad at their disposal, and they could easily challenge for a place in the top half with a couple of intelligent additions and perhaps a managerial upgrade.

Signings like Willock would certainly help them improve next season.

The young Arsenal midfielder has been outstanding for Steve Bruce’s side in recent months, and the club should be looking to secure his services permanently.

The 21-year-old has scored in his last six Premier League matches for the club, helping them steer clear of relegation this season.

