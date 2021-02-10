Alisson raves about Liverpool duo Jota and Thiago

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has showered praise on club-teammates Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara.

In an exclusive interview with Four Four Two magazine, Alisson has suggested that both Jota and Thiago are top-quality players who work extremely hard in training.





Jota joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window from Wolves, while Thiago moved to Anfield from Bayern Munich. The Brazilian has admitted that he enjoys their company as they can speak in their ‘own language’.

“Jota and Thiago are top-quality players. Jota adds some goals and energy upfront, while Thiago brings more creativity and class to the middle of the park,” said Alisson.

“They are two really humble guys who work hard on a daily basis and aren’t worried about themselves — they always think about the team.”

Sportslens View

Jota has made an instant impact at Liverpool before he got injured. The 24-year-old forward has scored nine goals in all competitions this season already, and the Reds have missed him badly in the past two months.

Thiago, on the other hand, missed almost the first half of the season through injury. He is now playing regularly, although the Spaniard hasn’t been as influential as many expected him to be. However, he is a world-class midfielder and probably he will get back to his best form once Jordan Henderson and Fabinho return in midfield.

Alisson has been arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has been an epitome of consistency for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he faced strong criticism from the Reds fans and pundits for his two costly mistakes in the 4-1 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday.