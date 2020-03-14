Alex Bruce impressed with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Alex Bruce has spoken highly of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier to Football Insider.
The former Leeds defender has been impressed with how the 20-year-old goalkeeper has risen to the challenge.
The Frenchman, signed on loan from Lorient in the summer of 2019, has been playing for the first team due to the ban on Kiko Casilla.
The France Under-20 international has been playing well for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and Bruce has been impressed.
Bruce told Football Insider about Meslier: “I thought Meslier was alright, I watched him against Huddersfield, he came into the team, he didn’t have much to do to be honest but everything that I did see impressed me.
“I did ask the question how old is he, he’s very young, so the fact that Bielsa’s thrown him straight in there shows Bielsa’s got a lot of confidence in him in a pressure cooker environment, I thought he handled it very well.
“He’s a nice striker of the ball, which goalkeepers obviously have to be, handles the ball well with his feet, so yeah, I was impressed.”
Automatic promotion push
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.
The West Yorkshire outfit are a point ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.
With football in England suspended until April 3 at the moment, Leeds will not play until early next month.
Permanent Leeds United transfer?
If Meslier plays well in the final games of the season, then Leeds should consider making the loan deal permanent.
The Frenchman is showing that he can cope with the pressure and demands of playing for a big club such as Leeds, and the Whites should be serious about considering making his deal permanent.