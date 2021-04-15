Alan Shearer tears into Tottenham Hotspur defence as he sends message to Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are yet to win since Premier League action resumed after the last international break.

Adraw against Newcastle United and a defeat at the hands of Manchester United dealt a brutal blow to their top-four chances.

While Spurs are just six points and three places off the Champions League places with seven games to go, they could miss out entirely on European football with Everton, Arsenal and Leeds United breathing down their neck.

Head coach Jose Mourinho and the majority of his players have struggled to impress, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer was not pleased with what he saw at St. James’ Park.

“Tottenham’s back four were bloody awful when they played Newcastle United earlier this month, and that should tell you something,” the former Magpies striker told The Athletic.

“I wouldn’t have faith in them.”

Mourinho went with the quartet of Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Sergio Reguilon for the Newcastle clash as he did against Aston Villa before the break, but they did not cover themselves in glory.

Spurs have not had a constant back-four for most of the campaign, with Eric Dier and Serge Aurier coming in for Sanchez and Tanganga against the Red Devils.

That did little to change anything, and Tottenham must sign top defenders if they want to challenge for the top-four and silverware next season.

Shearer has also sent a message to Harry Kane, claiming this summer might be his last chance if he wants to leave Spurs.

The England international is reportedly keen on leaving if they fail to secure a top-four finish, but whether chairman Daniel Levy will allow that is debatable.

Kane, 27, is yet to win silverware and is running out of patience with Tottenham’s lack of improvement.

He is not short of suitors, with Manchester United and Manchester City reportedly keen on recruiting his services.

