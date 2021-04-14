Tottenham Hotspur linked with Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu

According to The Telegraph, Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu could come into the equation if Tottenham Hotspur look for a back-up to Harry Kane this summer.

The north London giants intend on keeping the England international despite recent exit links, and they could look to bring in cover.

While Carlos Vinicius has not been bad since joining Spurs from Portuguese outfit Benfica last summer on a season-long loan, Jose Mourinho’s side are not keen on taking up the option to sign him permanently for £38 million at the end of the season.

Chinese Super League clubs are making cuts to their spending, and players will be available on the cheap this summer.

Bakambu has just one full season left on his contract and could be returning to Europe in the coming weeks.

The Congolese almost signed for Barcelona last season, but the Catalans pulled out of a transfer while flying from China to complete the deal.

Spurs were linked with Bakambu in 2018 and still appear to be keeping tabs on the 30-year-old.

With 43 goals and 14 assists in 58 league games for Beijing Guoan, the former Villarreal star definitely has an eye for goals, and he could be a short-term cheaper option for Tottenham.

Bakambu bagged 32 La Liga goals in 75 games while in Spain, and the former Barca target has the experience, and quality Tottenham require in a back-up striker.

Should Vinicius leave at the end of the season, Spurs will need to sign another striker and the Congolese could be the perfect option.

