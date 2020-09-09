Alan Hutton comments on Rangers winger Jordan Jones

Former Ibrox right-back Alan Hutton has praised Rangers winger Jordan Jones amid speculation that manager Steven Gerrard is open to letting him leave, as quoted in Football Insider.

The Daily Record reported in July that Rangers boss Gerrard has told winger Jones that he is not in his first-team plans, and that the Northern Ireland international winger is free to leave.





The Daily Record has also claimed of interest in the 25-year-old winger from Sheffield Wednesday, Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City in the Championhsip in England.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough told The Daily Record last month that Gerrard has told Jones that “he can find a new club”.

Former Rangers and Scotland international right-back Hutton has given his take on the situation of Jones at Ibrox.

Hutton told Football Insider about Jones: “It’s been disappointing overall if we do look at it. It’s his boyhood club, I always thought he did have the ability to play on that stage, I just think he got a little bit over-excited in the Celtic game and it did him more harm than good.

I can see what he was trying to do, it’s not worked out and it’s hampered him from there. I do believe there’s a really good player in there, the problem with him there are players in front of him that are playing well and it’s going to be difficult to move them out the team.

“To play international football, you really need to be playing at club level consistently at a good level so I can totally see why the manager wants him to try and get him a move, he’s one of their better players, they need him playing and he wants him for the international scene. I understand why that chat’s taken place.”

Disappointing Rangers spell

Jones joined Rangers in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock.

The Northern Ireland international winger was expected to be a success at Rangers, but he failed to make a massive impact and also had injury problems.

It is hard to see Jones get into the Rangers starting lineup on a regular basis this season, and if Gerrard does not want him at Ibrox, then he should look to move on.