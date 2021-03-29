Newcastle United fans have taken part in an online survey, with 95% of participants voting in favour of sacking manager Steve Bruce.

The Magpies are on a poor run of form, having not won any of their last six league fixtures.

Things are not going to get any easier, with Newcastle still to play five of the current top six before the season concludes.

To compound Steve Bruce’s woes, The Chronicle have been running a poll for the past week to find out what Newcastle fans think of the current situation.

14,000 fans took part in the survey, with 95% of participants feeling that Newcastle should part company with Bruce.

49% of fans cited Bruce’s tactics as their biggest issue with the current boss.

92% of fans also believe that Newcastle will be relegated if Bruce remains in charge, with only 4% feeling he can turn it around.

However, 53% of participants blamed Mike Ashley for the current predicament, with 34% blaming Bruce.

Finally, 58% of fans believe the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover will fall through.

SL View – Crunch time for Bruce

Following Ashley’s recent backing of Bruce, it would be a surprise to see the latter leave before the end of the season.

That could see Bruce with a monumental task to keep Newcastle above the drop zone, with some tough fixtures approaching.

The Magpies face Tottenham Hotspur next, with West Ham United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester City and Manchester City to come before the end of the season.

Fulham are their closest competitors and also their final opponents of the campaign.

Should the bottom three not be decided by the final day, that clash at Craven Cottage could prove the deciding factor on Newcastle’s season and Steve Bruce’s future.

