We reported on Friday that Manchester United agreed a new deal for Dean Henderson and supporters are delighted with the news. It was revealed when United submitted their retained list to the Premier League that a contract had been offered to Henderson, but it was unknown what he’d do this summer.
The 21-year-old has been tipped for a bright future for club and country, having been offered a contract extension by United in recognition of this. He greatly impressed while out on loan at Shrewsbury Town last season and is expected to be in the Red Devils’ first-team in 2018/19 as a result.
He revealed his delight to extend his stay Old Trafford and supporters of United and Shrewsbury have wished him congratulations for agreeing the deal. With David De Gea and Sergio Romero as first and second-choice goalkeepers at Old Trafford, Henderson has a tough task to become a mainstay between the sticks, but many are tipping him to do exactly that in Manchester.
Henderson rose through the youth ranks to the United reserve team in 2015 but has never made a first-team appearance. He’ll be hoping that changes next season.
