Stoke City star Joe Allen provides update on his future

Stoke City were relegated from the Premier League this season after ten-years in the top-flight.
They only managed to record seven wins in the League and finished off in 19th position with 33 points.
The Potters are expected to lose their top players such as Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Jack Butland who will be looking to continue playing top-flight football.
Allen has also been linked with a move away from the club, however the former Liverpool man has indicated that he is open to staying at the Bet365 Stadium and helping the club to win promotion back to the Premiership.
“Of course I will consider it” he said.
“If I’m honest, it’s a summer when you don’t know what’s going to happen. But if the club wants me to stay to help it get up, then it’s certainly something I will consider.”
The 28-year-old Allen has three-years remaining on his current deal with the Potters.
He is unlikely to be short of potential new clubs given that he has a £25 million buyout clause in his contract which represents a bargain in today’s transfer market.
Stoke could decide to cash in on the Wales international to earn a profit.
However, he is one that they should aim to keep. They will definitely be losing a lot of star names this summer and if they manage to keep Allen, it will increase their chances of securing promotion straight back to the top-flight.