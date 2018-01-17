According to the Independent, Serie A giants AC Milan and La Liga high-flyers Valencia are looking to Manchester United to strengthen their defence.
Italian right-back Matteo Darmian could be on his way out of Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho could let him leave given the lack of playing time he’s afforded him since being appointed manager.
Darmian, signed from Torino in 2015, has made just four Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season. He’s been second fiddle to Antonio Valencia in the pecking order, and could seek an exit for more playing time as a result.
The 28-year-old is valued at £11m, a more than affordable price for the likes of Milan and Valencia, who are reportedly desperate to bolster their backline this month.
With Darmian also capable of playing left-back, the Independent’s report suggests he could be used as a makeweight for Juventus’ Alex Sandro, a player United and Chelsea have been fighting for.
Valencia currently have Martin Montoya and Nacho Vidal who operate at right-back, but Darmian would likely challenge for a starting spot if he made the switch to the Mestalla Stadium.
As for Milan, the Italian outfit have Gustavo Gomez and Cristian Zapata, two players who have been in a struggling side this season. Darmian certainly has a chance of a starting place at the San Siro.
There’s no suggestion of an official bid, but progress could be made in the coming week.
