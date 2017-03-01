Leicester manager search: Roy Hodgson approached for the role

Former England manager, Roy Hodgson, has been reportedly approached by Leicester City to fill the vacant managerial role at the club.
Claudio Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the Premier League title last season, was sacked last week after a poor run of results. Since then, caretaker manager, Craig Shakespeare, has been taking charge of the club in an interim role.
According to reports from The Times, Hodgson was one of the managers who were approached by Leicester. The other managers being considered for this role were Guus Hiddink and Roberto Mancini.
Hodgson resigned as England manager after the Three Lions fared miserably in last summer’s European Championship finals. The former Liverpool and Fulham manager, who is vastly experienced at this level, has made no secret of his desire to return to management.
It remains to be seen whether Leicester appoint a new manager before the season ends, or stick with Shakespeare. Leicester were superb during their 3-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night, and Shakespeare has the backing of players to remain in the role.
Danny Simpson has openly voiced his support for Shakespeare but says the decision rests with the chairman and the owners. He said:
I can’t see why not. But it is the chairman’s decision. It is up to him, he owns the club.
All we can do is do what we did against Liverpool and try to put things right. We have to carry that on. Those decisions [on the manager] are nothing to do with us.
For me, he [Shakespeare] has been really good since I signed for the club.
Leicester, 15th in the Premier League and two points above the relegation zone, host Hull City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.