Kevin Kilbane reacts to Everton draw vs Wolves on Twitter

Everton started their 2018-19 campaign with a 2-2 draw against Premier League new comers Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday.
Brazilian forward Richarlison, who joined the club in the summer from Watford for a fee rising to £50m according to BBC Sport, scored twice to salvage a point for Marco Silva’s side.
Everton were reduced to 10 men at the end of the first half when Phil Jagielka was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Diogo Jota, and in the end the Toffees were left frustrated as Wolves came from behind twice to earn a point.
Former Everton defender and now a popular pundit working for BBC Sport, Kevin Kilbane, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He feels there is ‘plenty to be positive about’ despite the draw.
Good start to the season there for @Everton with plenty to be positive about after going down to 10 men. Great debut for Richarlison.. #efc 🔵
— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) August 11, 2018
Great debut from the Brazilian
It was a fantastic debut from the 21-year-old who not only caught the attention with his goals but also with his lively performance throughout the game.
Deployed on the left, he posed a dangerous threat to Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty, and took both his chances very well.
Richarlison started the 2017-18 campaign with a bang before he lost his way in the second half of the season at Watford. Everton fans will be hoping that he maintains his consistency through this season.