Kane OUT of crunch game against United as Tottenham suffer huge blow

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their crucial trip to Old Trafford as striker Harry Kane is ruled out due to a hamstring strain.
The Lily Whites rested him against West Ham in the midweek Carabao Cup clash with an eye on the United clash. There were always lingering doubts that Kane may not be fit in time for the weekend encounter.
Those fears have now proven true as Spurs revealed that he is not fit for the trip. Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want to risk him, especially with a long season ahead.
Kane picked up the injury in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Liverpool and the club hoped to get him fixed in time for United’s match. It is a huge blow for the visitors considering his importance to Pochettino’s team.
The England international has scored 13 goals in 12 appearances for Spurs this season. Those numbers will look even more impressive if you weigh in his lean August where he failed to find the net.
Such has been his influence that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described Spurs as the “Harry Kane team”. The City gaffer was quick to refute the news and claim ‘misinterpretation’ to be the culprit. But, it is a fair indicator of how much Pochettino depends on the striker.
Kane’s absence is good news for Jose
It goes without saying that Jose Mourinho must be laughing at this sudden stroke of fortune. Though Spurs were unbeaten in the seven Premier League matches that Kane missed last season, the Portuguese tactician now has one lesser worry.
Does that make United favorites for the encounter? Knowing the penchant of Jose to park the bus against top teams, we may be in for another dour draw. The absence of Kane, though, opens up new possibilities. The Red Devils’ gaffer may now look to plot a win.
Harry Kane’s team will now have to build around his absence for this crucial Premier League fixture.