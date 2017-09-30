Former Man Utd star says Tottenham striker is worth £150 million

Gary Neville says Harry Kane is worth £150 million, but he believes Tottenham cannot afford to sell their top striker.
Kane scored twice in his side’s 4-0 win at Huddersfield to take his tally to 13 in September and 36 during 2017 in all competitions.
Neville told Sky Sports that Europe’s top clubs would all be interested in signing the England star.
“Before the game we put him in the categories of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney and I’m comfortable to sit here and put him in the category of (Robert) Lewandowski, (Edinson) Cavani, those world-class centre-forwards,” said Neville.
“I think you can take (Lionel) Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar a little bit out of it. They’re incredible, they’re freaks.
“But of what you would call the traditional centre-forwards, the No9s, Cavani, Lewandowski, Shearer – I’m really comfortable putting him in that company. And they’re outstanding centre-forwards.
“He’s 24. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, City, Chelsea – every single one of those clubs would want him now.
“They’d pay £150 million for him because they know they’re going to get six, seven, eight years of gold, of delivery, of goals, of professionalism. You can’t say anything higher than that. This is a great, great player.”
With Tottenham set to move into their new stadium at the start of next season, Neville believes the club should look to strengthen their squad rather than sell their best players.
The 61,559 capacity venue will be one of the best in the Premier League, giving Spurs more financial clout in their transfer dealings.
Neville says the £800 million stadium should help Spurs hang onto the likes of Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino.
“With the stadium being built and them starting there next season, with the season tickets, the hospitality, the incredible stadium, one of the best in the country, they’re not going anywhere in the next 18 months, Daniel Levy wouldn’t let them go anywhere,” he added.
“Whether he re-negotiates contracts is another matter but they’ve got a great chance in the next 18 months because that squad will stay together.
“They need to build around what they’re doing. They can’t sell Kane and (Dele) Alli and let Pochettino go – it would be a deflated new stadium if they did. There’s so much invested in it.”