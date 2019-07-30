What Frank Lampard said about Everton target Fikayo Tomori

According to reports from Sky Sports, Everton are interested in signing Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut.
The Toffees are reportedly keen to make at least five more signings, and it seems the exciting 21-year-old is on their radar.
Everton were keen to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea this summer on a permanent deal, but they failed in their attempt to do so. Chelsea are reluctant to let go of the French defender who impressed heavily for Everton last season on loan.
Tomori is a fantastic young talent, and he would be a good signing for Marco Silva’s side.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship at Derby County under Frank Lampard and produced some impressive performances. He was named the club’s player of the year at the end of the season.
In fact, Lampard, who is now the manager of Chelsea spoke highly about the youngster after he made such a big impact for Derby.
His progression this year has been incredible,” Lampard told RamsTV. “From when he came in, he was a good young player anyway, but you can see how pivotal he has been in our team. He has grown from within and I’ve enjoyed working with him day to day.
“He wants to learn and improve his game but all the attributes he has, he is using them. There is still a lot more steps in him to go but he was incredible on Saturday against Rotherham.”
Everton are keen on taking him on a potential loan deal for the next season. Tomori is expected to drop behind David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and Kurt Zouma in the pecking order, and a loan move to Everton should be perfect for him.