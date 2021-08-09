West Ham weigh up move for Tammy Abraham

West Ham and Arsenal are keen to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, and they are weighing up a move, according to reports from The Daily Mail.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Southampton and Italian outfit Atalanta are also in the race to sign the England striker.

The 23-year-old is currently not in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans and the Blues want to get rid of him this summer.

Chelsea are close to signing their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, with the Blues reportedly putting the finishing touches to complete a £97.5 million transfer to bring the Belgium international to the Premier League.

Lukaku’s arrival will push Abraham down the pecking order. Chelsea value him at around £40m, with a host of clubs vying for his signature.

SportsLens View

Abraham would be a smart signing for David Moyes’s side.

West Ham badly need a striker this summer with Michail Antonio remaining the only option for the Hammers.

Abraham, who is on £57k-per-week wages, has wealth of Premier League experience, and he is a fantastic goalscorer.

Capable of playing as a target man, Abraham is also comfortable operating alongside another striker.

Southampton are looking to sign a striker as well to replace the void left by Danny Ings.

The Saints have been linked with a move too, but they are also keeping an eye on Chelsea teenager Armando Broja, who impressed on loan at Vitesse last season.

Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino, who spent on loan at St Mary’s last season, is also being targeted.

Read: Southampton reach agreement to sign Adam Armstrong