West Ham preparing £32m offer for Youssef En-Nesyri

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

We covered reports earlier this week that the Premier League side have had a €30 million offer for 23-year-old turned down.





Apparently, the Spanish outfit are holding out for a fee of around €40m.

Daily Star have now come up with an update on the story claiming that West Ham are preparing a fresh bid of around £32m for the Moroccan striker but the offer is likely to be rejected because of the structure of the deal.

Apparently, the Hammers will offer a fixed fee of around £25m with the package rising to £32m. However, Sevilla want a higher fixed fee which will be paid up front and not in instalments.

Also, the potential West Ham offer contains a lot of add ons and the Spanish outfit are looking for guaranteed money.

SL View: En-Nesyri could be worth the investment in the long run

The Hammers recently sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax and the Moroccan is being looked at as his replacement.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals in all competitions so far this season and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for the London club.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham are willing to agree to Sevilla’s demands in the coming days.

En-Nesyri is a talented young attacker with a lot of potential and he could transform the West Ham attack if he joins the club this month.

Although the asking price might seem steep right now, the 23-year-old has the talent to justify the outlay in the coming seasons.