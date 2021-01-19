West Ham will have to pay €40 million for Youssef En-Nesyri

West Ham United have recently been linked with a move for the Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri.

Apparently, the Premier League side submitted a €30 million offer for the 23-year-old but the Spanish side decided to turn them down.





Now Marca are reporting that Sevilla do not want to sell the player this month but they could change their stance if a massive offer comes in.

Apparently, a figure of around €40m could convince the La Liga club to cash in on the Moroccan.

SL View: Perfect replacement for Haller

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Sevilla this season, scoring eight goals in 10 League starts for the Spanish club.

He also has four Champions League goals in just two starts.

It is evident that En-Nesyri is capable of performing at the highest level and he could prove to be the ideal replacement for Sebastien Haller.

The Frenchman joined Ajax earlier this month and David Moyes is thought to be keen on a replacement.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are willing to add €10m to their previous offer and tempt the Spanish club into selling the attacker this month.

Apart from his finishing abilities, the 23-year-old is also an impressive dribbler and he would help West Ham carry the ball forward and take on opposition defenders.

En-Nesyri is still only 23 and he is likely to improve with experience and game time. The youngster has the potential to justify the €40m fee over the coming years.